July 27, 1930—May 25, 2023

INDIAN LAKE — Marianne Elizabeth Gerard, 92, of Cedar River Road, passed away on May 25, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls, NY.

Marianne was born on July 27, 1930 in Flushing, NY. She was the daughter of Frederick and Anne Hilliard. She grew up in East Setauket, graduated from Setauket High School, attended Acadia University in Nova Scotia and Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School.

She married Bernard Gerard on April 3, 1951 and raised five boys.

In July 1998, Marianne and Bernard retired to their cabin on Cedar River Road. She was a member of the Indian Lake Garden Club and a parishioner of Saint Mary’s Church. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, hiking, playing cribbage and reading.

Marianne was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Anne, husband Bernard Gerard and brother Frederick Hilliard, Jr. She is survived by her sister Irene; and brother Robert. She is also survived by her five sons: Bernard, Jr., wife, Grace, Edward, wife, Cheri, Richard, wife, Loralie, Daniel, and Christian, wife, Maria; eight grandchildren: Mary, Richard, Kevin, Makayla, Aimie, Melissa, Miranda and Samuel; five great-grandchildren: Arabella, Brayden, Reiner, Henry and Hudson.

In accordance with Marianne’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Indian Lake, NY.

Donations in Marianne’s memory may be sent to the Indian Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 6231 state Route 30, Indian Lake, NY 12842 or Treasurer ILGC, PO Box 608, Indian Lake, NY 12842.