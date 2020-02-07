Dec. 29, 1939 — Feb. 2, 2020
CAMBRIDGE — Marian M. DeGraaf, 80, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. She resided in Cambridge and was the wife of the late John DeGraaf who died on June 23, 2012. They were married at St. Peter’s Church in Oriskany, New York, a marriage lasting for 54 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Marian was born on Dec. 29, 1939, in Rome, New York, daughter of the late Ward and Grace (Ingles) Beeman. She graduated from Oriskany Central School and was a homemaker. Marian also worked various jobs throughout her life. She was a founding member of the Adirondack Central Booster Club and a member of the Eastern Star. Marian traveled all over the state following her kids and grandchildren’s sporting events. She was very proud of the fact that she “Never Dyed Her Hair”.
Survivors include her children, her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Chris Tironi of Cambridge, New York; her son Kevin DeGraaf of Boonville, New York; her son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Laurie DeGraaf of Grove City, Pennsylvania; her son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Julie DeGraaf of Knoxville, Tennessee; her son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Kyle DeGraaf of Hoosick Falls, New York; her sister, Barbara (George) Cobb of Huston, Texas; her brothers, Ward (Nancy) Beeman of Rome, New York; Bradford (Bernice) Beeman of Palm Harbor, Florida; also nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Marian was predeceased by a sister, Florence Lewis.
Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main St., Hoosick Falls, NY. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation, through the funeral home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.