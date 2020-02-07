Dec. 29, 1939 — Feb. 2, 2020

CAMBRIDGE — Marian M. DeGraaf, 80, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. She resided in Cambridge and was the wife of the late John DeGraaf who died on June 23, 2012. They were married at St. Peter’s Church in Oriskany, New York, a marriage lasting for 54 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Marian was born on Dec. 29, 1939, in Rome, New York, daughter of the late Ward and Grace (Ingles) Beeman. She graduated from Oriskany Central School and was a homemaker. Marian also worked various jobs throughout her life. She was a founding member of the Adirondack Central Booster Club and a member of the Eastern Star. Marian traveled all over the state following her kids and grandchildren’s sporting events. She was very proud of the fact that she “Never Dyed Her Hair”.