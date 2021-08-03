Sept. 9, 1933—July 27, 2021
SCHENECTADY — Marian Joan (Sadowski) Clowe of Schenectady, died age 87 on Monday, July 27, 2021 as a result of complications from Covid 19. She was born September 9, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen (Polek) Sadowski.
Our mother enjoyed traveling, skiing, farming and indulging in creative cooking. She volunteered at the Whitney Book Store, Christ Church of the Hills, the Maybe Farm and was a Girl Scout leader. Marion was an avid bridge player and competed nationally, traveling as far as Texas to compete. She was also an early environmentalist and had taught her daughters how to compost, recycle, reuse and ultimately garden. As a loving wife, she supported her husband Richard “Dick” Marcellus in all of his endeavors.
Marion was predeceased by her husband Richard Marcellus in 2017. She is survived by her daughters: Martha (Kirby) Van Vleet of Queensbury, daughter Elizabeth (John Turco) Reddick of Saratoga, and Christine (Donald) Hyde of Rotterdam; as well as grandchildren: Cameron (Hannah) Esser, Timothy (Megan) Reddick, Nickolas Reddick as well as Ryan, Rebecca and Meghan Hyde; and great grandchild: Marcellus Joseph Reddick.
At Marian’s request there will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, Double “H” Hole in the Woods Camp or the Mabee Farm Historic Site in Rotterdam Junction, NY.
A graveside blessing will be performed privately at the convenience of the family where she will be interred alongside her late husband at West Glenville Cemetery.
Online condolences can be shared at fredendallfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Fredendall Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.