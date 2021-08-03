Sept. 9, 1933—July 27, 2021

SCHENECTADY — Marian Joan (Sadowski) Clowe of Schenectady, died age 87 on Monday, July 27, 2021 as a result of complications from Covid 19. She was born September 9, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen (Polek) Sadowski.

Our mother enjoyed traveling, skiing, farming and indulging in creative cooking. She volunteered at the Whitney Book Store, Christ Church of the Hills, the Maybe Farm and was a Girl Scout leader. Marion was an avid bridge player and competed nationally, traveling as far as Texas to compete. She was also an early environmentalist and had taught her daughters how to compost, recycle, reuse and ultimately garden. As a loving wife, she supported her husband Richard “Dick” Marcellus in all of his endeavors.

Marion was predeceased by her husband Richard Marcellus in 2017. She is survived by her daughters: Martha (Kirby) Van Vleet of Queensbury, daughter Elizabeth (John Turco) Reddick of Saratoga, and Christine (Donald) Hyde of Rotterdam; as well as grandchildren: Cameron (Hannah) Esser, Timothy (Megan) Reddick, Nickolas Reddick as well as Ryan, Rebecca and Meghan Hyde; and great grandchild: Marcellus Joseph Reddick.

At Marian’s request there will be no calling hours.