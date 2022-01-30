JAN. 2, 1930—JAN. 27, 2022

GREENWHICH, NY — Marian E. Wilbur, 92, a longtime Greenwich resident, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility in Fort Edward.

Born Jan. 2, 1930 in Easton, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Jennie Keller Culver.

Marian grew up in Cambridge and was a graduate of Cambridge High School. She was a loyal attendee at many Cambridge class reunions. She married Joseph A. Wilbur August 26, 1948 and raised 6 children. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper on the Wilburholm Farm.

Marian was a longtime member of the United Church in Greenwich. She had been a Sunday School teacher, Elder and Guild member. She volunteered at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge and multiple other organizations in the Greenwich area. She was a member of both the Greenwich and Schuylerville Senior Citizens, and Farm Bureau.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one son, John Wilbur; and two brothers: Robert and Richard Culver.

Survivors include her children: Elaine (John) Eaton, Tom Wilbur (Leeann Foss), Nancy (Gary) Spiezio, Alan (Jean) Wilbur, Margaret (Craig) Nolan; and daughter-in-law, Linda Wilbur; sister-in-law, Pat Culver; cousin, Carole (George) Powell; 18 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Spring burial will be in the Greenwich Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in her memory to the United Church, 37 Salem St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

