Feb. 1, 1928—May 3, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Maria V. Sovetts passed away gracefully on May 3, 2023.

Maria was born on Feb. 1, 1928, in Madison, NJ as the daughter of Antoinette (Mallardo) and Constantine Vacca. She started her schooling at St. Vincent’s in Madison, NJ. In the 8th grade, she was awarded the School Award Medal from the American Legion, which emphasizes qualities of scholarship, honor and service. Upon graduation, she was awarded a scholarship to the Academy of St. Elizabeth, where she was actively involved in class officer positions.

She went on to receive a full academic scholarship to the College of St. Elizabeth, at Convent Station, NJ. While at college, she was involved in numerous activities. Among them, she was Class Representative and Officer in various clubs. At the “Holiday of Spring” weekend event, she was chosen as Queen of the Class of 1950. She graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in pure science.

She married Robert Sovetts of Glens Falls, NY on Oct. 1, 1950, in Madison, NJ in her family’s home.

In the early ‘50s she worked at the Warren County Lab in the Bacteriology and Histology Departments. In the years to follow, she had children, David, Rebecca, Stephen, and Gregory.

When her children were school-aged, she was actively involved as a PTA member serving in various communities as a Chairperson. She went on to pursue her master of science in education from SUNY Plattsburgh from 1972-1999. She enjoyed teaching fourth grade at St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus. In 1976, she was awarded the honor of being selected as “Teacher of the Year.”

Her community involvements were being a: member of the Glens Falls Country Club, PTA member, Docent at Chapman Historical Museum during her teaching years, member and volunteer at the Hyde Collection, RSVP member serving as the Osteo-Buster Leader, member of the Glens Falls, Queensbury and South Glens Falls Senior Centers and a member of Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O) and American Association of University Women (AAUW).

Her interests and pleasures were traveling with her husband Robert through numerous European countries and various islands; especially reading great books; being an avid history buff; socializing and participating in book and bridge clubs with dear friends; being a great supporter of the arts; and most of all enjoying every second spent with her dear family.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Antoinette and Constantine Vacca. In addition to her parents and her in-laws, Mora and Daniel Sovetts, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert; her brother, Simon Vacca; her son, David; her brother in-law, Philip Sovetts; her son in-law, Jeff Avrin and special aunt, Caroline Hoerr.

Maria says, “My heartfelt thanks to Patricia and Jerry Henel for all their kindness to me and my family.” Also, “Thanks to Joan Mills for her help in a time of need” and to Father Tom Babiuch of Utica, NY “He was family when family was not available.” The family would also like to thank Barbara Canavan for her love and support for Maria.

Lastly, Maria always felt God’s greatest gift to her were the family above and her loved ones. Maria’s survivors include: her daughter, Rebecca of Clearwater, FL; her son, Stephen; daughter in-law, Donna and granddaughter, Ashlea of Myrtle Beach, SC; her son, Gregory of Glens Falls, NY; her sister in-law, Joy Vacca; and nephews: Peter and Mark of New Vernon, NJ; daughter-in-law, Claire Cooney; and grandchildren: Jeffrey and Julia; and her great-grandchildren: Owen, Max and Rhys of Montreal, Canada.

A celebratory Mass will be held in her honor on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY.

At Maria’s request, there will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Guardian Angel Fund or the St. Mary’s Food Pantry at 10-12 Church St. ,Glens Falls, NY, 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury