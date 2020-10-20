Maria Theresa (Barbieri) Abodeely

Maria was a communicant of St. Mary/St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church of Hudson Falls and a member of Catholic Daughters of America. She was a devout Catholic, living the Golden Rule – “Do unto others as you would have them do onto you.” Maria lived her life with a beautiful graciousness of a past era, welcoming and hospitable to everyone, always inquiring of their well-being and genuinely interested in their lives.

Her attire was well chosen, coordinating colors and accessories, especially her many hats. She always presented herself with sophistication and class, while treating others with respect and courtesy. She enjoyed watching the news and keeping abreast of current events, locally, in the U.S. and around the world. She would say “How are you going to know what’s going on? It keeps my mind thinking.”