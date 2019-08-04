Maria N. Prendergast

November 1, 1929 — July 21, 2019 NISKAYUNA — Maria (Ria) N. Prendergast, 89 of Niskayuna, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, surrounded by her loving family.
Maria was born on Nov. 1, 1929 in Utica, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Loretto (Hennessey) Nolan.
She was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy.
On Nov. 25, 1950, she married John (Jack) Prendergast. In 1959 she moved with her husband and children to Niskayuna, where she devoted herself to family. Maria spent many happy days at her camp on Elizabeth Island at Lake George.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Bruce) Fraser of Queensbury and Maura Prendergast of Niskayuna; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Prendergast of Saratoga Springs; grandchildren, Shannon, Maria, Robert, Liam, Rory and John; sister-in-law, Claire Nolan of Albany; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; sons, John and Robert; and siblings, Catherine McEvoy, Dr. Edward Nolan and Rose Mary Brennan.
There was a private Mass of Christian burial celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Lake George. Maria was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Lake George.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.