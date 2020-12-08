May 3, 1931—Dec. 4, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS—Maria Misurelli, 89, passed away at her home surrounded by family, on Friday morning, December 4, 2020. Born on May 3, 1931 in Giovinazzo, Italy she was the daughter of the late Michael and Angela (Turturro) DeGiglio. She emigrated to the USA in 1962 and later became a U.S. citizen.

On April 16, 1966 she married Vincent Misurelli in Brooklyn. Vincent passed away on Christmas Day, 2012 following 46 years of marriage.

Maria was self-employed as a talented seamstress for many years and had also worked at a local bridal shop in Franklin Square in Saratoga Springs.

Maria was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and was known as “Nonna” to so many. Maria’s love could be felt through her amazing cooking, holiday baking and entertaining, and her welcoming spirit. She also enjoyed gardening, knitting and sewing beautiful creations for her children and grandchildren. She was a communicant of St. Clement’s Church and had been actively involved at St. Clement’s School while her children were students.

She was predeceased by her husband Vincent Misurelli; two brothers: Alessandro DeGiglio and Nicholas DeGiglio; a son-in-law, Joseph Dalton.