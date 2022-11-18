Maria “Mimi” Roessler

Nov. 28, 1932—Nov. 14, 2022

BOLTON LANDING — Maria “Mimi” Roessler, 89, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

Mimi was born on Nov. 28, 1932, in Morobitz (Gottschee) Yugoslavia. She was the daughter of Franz and Maria (Kump) Zurl.

Mimi attended vocational school in St. Paul in Lavental, Austria, and emigrated to the United States in 1952 where she met her husband, Guenter Roessler. They were married on Aug. 29, 1957, in Bockingen, Heilbronn, Germany.

Mimi and Guenter worked side by side at Roessler’s Pastry Shop in Ridgewood (Queens) and Northward Ho! Motel in Bolton Landing.

Throughout her life, Mimi found great joy in gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking, baking, and spending time with her family. She loved to travel and was an avid reader.

In addition to her parents, Mimi is predeceased by her husband Guenter, her sister Edeltraud, and her brother Helmut.

She is survived by her children: Veronika (Charles) LaPlante, William Roessler, Donald (Deanna) Roessler, and Barbara (Sean) Garry; grandchildren: Monika and Erika LaPlante, Aidan and Colin Garry, and Nathan Breault and Danielle Moon; sisters: Magdelena Stolz and Gerlinde Krick; and brother, Herbert Zurl; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church in Bolton Landing.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga and South Glens Falls. The staff was so kind and loving to Mimi.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mimi’s memory to the Father Peter Young Foundation, 428 Duane St., Schenectady NY 12304 or PYHIT.org.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.