Maria “Mimi” Roessler
Nov. 28, 1932—Nov. 14, 2022
BOLTON LANDING — Maria “Mimi” Roessler, 89, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Mimi was born on Nov. 28, 1932, in Morobitz (Gottschee) Yugoslavia. She was the daughter of Franz and Maria (Kump) Zurl.
Mimi attended vocational school in St. Paul in Lavental, Austria, and emigrated to the United States in 1952 where she met her husband, Guenter Roessler. They were married on Aug. 29, 1957, in Bockingen, Heilbronn, Germany.
Mimi and Guenter worked side by side at Roessler’s Pastry Shop in Ridgewood (Queens) and Northward Ho! Motel in Bolton Landing.
Throughout her life, Mimi found great joy in gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking, baking, and spending time with her family. She loved to travel and was an avid reader.
In addition to her parents, Mimi is predeceased by her husband Guenter, her sister Edeltraud, and her brother Helmut.
She is survived by her children: Veronika (Charles) LaPlante, William Roessler, Donald (Deanna) Roessler, and Barbara (Sean) Garry; grandchildren: Monika and Erika LaPlante, Aidan and Colin Garry, and Nathan Breault and Danielle Moon; sisters: Magdelena Stolz and Gerlinde Krick; and brother, Herbert Zurl; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church in Bolton Landing.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga and South Glens Falls. The staff was so kind and loving to Mimi.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mimi’s memory to the Father Peter Young Foundation, 428 Duane St., Schenectady NY 12304 or PYHIT.org.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.