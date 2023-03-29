Jan. 13, 1939—March 26, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Maria Fisher, 84, of Queensbury, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at home. She was born Jan. 13, 1939 in the Bronx to the late Antonio and Rosa (Gonzalez) Perez.

Maria graduated from Pius V High School in 1957 and began her career shortly thereafter as a bookkeeper in Manhattan.

During her first marriage to Richard Guarino, she resided in the Bronx and Westport, CT where she continued to work as a bookkeeper. After the marriage ended, she married Walter Fisher and moved to Queensbury in 1978 with her sons and stepson.

After raising her family, Maria worked at the Glens Falls Association for the Blind, from which she recently retired after more than 20 years.

Maria was a devoted daughter who cared for her mother for many years before she passed away. She was also a loving mother and grandmother, and was blessed with many great friends. She enjoyed cooking and was always happy to welcome friends into her home to share a good meal and good company. Like many New Yorkers, she was fiercely loyal to family and friends, but never afraid to let you know her opinion!

In addition to her parents, Maria was predeceased by two brothers: Joe and Paul Perez, and her husband, Walter Fisher.

Maria is survived by her children: Philip (Greta) Guarino of Queensbury, NY, Anthony (Laura) Guarino of Cary, NC; grandchildren: Anna, Joseph and Luke Guarino; stepchildren: Christopher Fisher and Holly Fisher; pet cat, Kitty.

Friends may call Friday, March 31, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. A funeral service will be conducted at noon on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Maria’s memory may be made to the Glens Falls Association for the Blind, 144 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; 518-792-3421.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.