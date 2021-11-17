Marguerite R. Tooley

Dec. 29, 1924—Nov. 12, 2021

GRANVILLE — Marguerite Ruth Tooley passed away on November 12, 2021, at Holbrook’s Adult Home after a short illness.

Marguerite was born on December 29, 1924, in Granville, the daughter of Gilman and Mary (Monteith) McGann.

She married Merritt Tooley on June 2, 1945, and spent her life being a wife and mother, but more specifically a farm wife. Marguerite loved all that those titles brought to her. She enjoyed bowling and sewing. She loved to go square dancing with Merritt. Marguerite was also involved with her children as a 4-H Leader.

She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers: Mason and Elwood, and her husband of 53 years Merritt. Marguerite is survived by her three sons: Richard (Cathi), David and Roger (Donna). She was blessed with 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and very special niece Sharon who was like a daughter to her.

A funeral will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Raceville Community Church at Noon. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.