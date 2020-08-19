Marguerite Marie Petit

Moving back to New York she was employed at Crowley’s in the quality control department. She finished her career at Stewart’s as the Quality Assurance Manager. While at Stewart’s Marguerite developed an in-house laboratory, resulting in Stewart’s winning Best Milk of the Year in New York numerous times, an accomplishment in which she took great pride.

An avid outdoor enthusiast, always loving an adventure, Marguerite was a “46er” twice over. Her enjoyment of the outdoors included camping, hiking and kayaking; her love of nature is something she passed on to many of her 64 nieces and nephews. Marguerite visited 49 states appreciating the beauty of the many National Parks. Hawaii was the only state she had yet to see. Upon retirement she traveled extensively in her RV. In addition, she loved to fly and got her pilots license. She was also an incredible woodworker. Creating one of a kind pieces gave her great joy. Many friends, family members and clients are amazed at the beautiful creations she produced.