Aug. 17, 1922 — Oct. 13, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Marguerite M. (Brogneaux) Ferguson, 97, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Aug. 17, 1922 in Point Marion, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Roger and Augusta (DuBois) Brogneaux.
Marguerite graduated from Point Marion High School in 1941 and from the Pittsburgh School of Nursing in 1944. Upon her graduation, she proudly served her country as a lieutenant in World War II as a U.S. Army nurse at Woodrow Wilson Hospital in Staunton, Virginia, acting as both a duty nurse and a charge nurse.
On Nov. 17, 1945, she married George Ferguson at St. Francis Church in Staunton, Virginia by Rev. George McLaughlin.
George and Marguerite relocated to Warren County in the late 1940s and raised their family. Marguerite enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting, reading, flowers and gardening, family photography, swimming and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Marguerite was predeceased by her daughter, Geraldine Ferguson; her grandson, Jeff Johnson; her sister, Joanne Jordan; and her brother, Roger Brogneaux.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 74 years, George Ferguson; her children, Renee Johnson and husband Alan of Queensbury, Eileen Tarantino and her companion Jack MacDonald of Queensbury, George Ferguson and wife Kathleen Ross of Chicago, Illinois, John Ferguson and wife Lisa of Delmar, and Tim Ferguson and wife Carol of Glens Falls; her grandchildren, AJ Johnson and wife Megan, Brian Johnson and fiancée Lori Murillo, Lisa Tarantino and fiancé Gonzalo Garcia, Jessica Tarantino, Nick Tarantino and wife Tamara, George Ross Ferguson and wife Rachel, Peter Ross Ferguson and wife Meghan, Theo Ferguson, Andrea Ferguson, Erica Morgan and husband Eric, and Marissa Ferguson; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls. A Funeral Mass will follow the calling hours at the church.
Rite of Committal will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls following the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marguerite can be made to the Open Door Mission, P.O. Box 3306, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Marguerite’s caregivers, Anna, Pam, Tina, Melissa, and Karen for their care and compassion during their mom’s illness.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
