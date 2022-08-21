Marguerite G. Irving

PORT WASHINGTON — Marguerite Lucille (Griffin) Irving, known to family and friends as Peggy, of Port Washington, NY, passed away after a brief illness on Aug. 18, 2022.

She was the devoted, loving wife of the late Arthur P. Irving, Jr.; and the cherished mother of: Arthur P. Irving, III (Robin) of Frederick, MD, Jerald F. Irving (Mary) of Stowe, VT and Christopher L. Irving (Jeanne) of Eastchester, NY. She was the beloved grandmother of: Jerald G. Irving (Jennifer), Mary Kathryn Irving (Matthew Bolton), Peter H. Irving (Christa), John F.X. Irving, Christopher M. Irving, Ryan F. Irving and Grace M. Irving. She was also the adored great-grandmother to: Georgia, Henry and Leo Irving, Viola and River Bolton and Isla Irving. She was the dear sister of Kenneth J. Griffin and the late Donald L. Griffin.

Peggy was a proud graduate of Columbia University’s College of Nursing, Endicott Junior College and Manhasset High School, where she was a recipient and member of Manhasset High’s Silver M Society.

Reposing at Fairchild & Sons Funeral Home, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, NY Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Peter of Alcantara Roman Catholic Church, 1234 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, NY on Tuesday Aug. 23, 2022 at 11 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY followed by internment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.