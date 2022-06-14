April 7, 1934—June 10, 2022

ARGYLE — Marguerite G. (Hill) Olsenwik, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 10, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born April 7, 1934 in Argyle, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Gladys (Yarter) Hill.

Marguerite grew up in Crown Point and later graduated from Hudson Falls High School. She was employed as the manager of the Argyle Variety Store. Her family were previously lighthouse keepers at Isle La Motte, VT.

In 1956, Marguerite married Theodore Olsenwik. Together they took many day trips to the ocean with their children, traveled out West to California, Nebraska, and South Dakota, and enjoyed many picnics in Vermont. Marguerite will always be remembered for making the very best apple pie. Most of all, Marguerite was an amazing mother and grandmother. Her favorite thing was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Marguerite is predeceased by an infant daughter, Debra, her brother Wally Hill, and niece and nephews, Wally J., Jeff, and Amy.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 66 years, Ted Olsenwik; her children: Diane Marino (Phil), Wendy Austin (Rick), Cindy Wilson (Rocky), Lynda McWhorter (Brian), and Suzanne Clark (Scott); her grandchildren: Melanie, Amanda, Danielle, Jon, Miranda, Kaylee, Jessie, Bradley, and Lexi; her great-grandchildren: Aden, Chase, Hunter, and Maison; her brothers: Richard Hill (Karen) and Gary Hill (Kathy); as well as her cousin who was like a sister to her, Marge Abbott.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

Memorial donations in Marguerite’s name can be made to the Argyle Emergency Squad, 15 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

