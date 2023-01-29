Mar. 29, 1931—Jan. 25, 2023

HUDSON FALLS – Marguerite E. Waite, 91, of Hudson Falls went into the arms of the Lord on January 25, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 29, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Madalyn (Carpenter) Smith.

In August of 1959, she married Frank Edgar Waite, Sr. They were married for 29 years until his passing on August 30, 1988.

Marguerite, also known as “Peggy” to family and friends, was a mother of 10 children, seven girls and three boys.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting, pinnacle, wrestling, football and of course her scratch offs, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marguerite was predeceased by her brother William “Bill” Smith; sister Eleanor M Huguley; her daughters, Wanda Flewelling, Robin Larson (Marcus) all of Hudson Falls; her sons Kenneth Fisher, Jr. (Joyce) of North Carolina, and Frank E. Waite, Jr. of Hudson Falls; granddaughter, Nicole Mitchell of South Glens Falls; and grandson Frederick Blanchard, III (Michelle).

Marguerite is survived by her children: Carol Potter of Granville, Marguerite Mitchell of South Glens Falls, Nancy Lopienski (Michael) of Hudson Falls, Madalyn Waters, Theresa Blanchard (Fred) of Hudson Falls, and Rick Fisher of Indiana; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; and

many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

Memorial donations in Marguerite’ name may be made to the American Heart Association, PO BOX 840692, Dallas, TX 79284-0692.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.