July 10, 1935—Feb. 28, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Marguerite A. “Peggy” LaFarr, 86, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on July 10, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Seibel) Burke. She spent most of her childhood living in Astoria, Queens, NY before moving upstate to Salem and then to Hudson Falls where she lived for over 50 years.

She graduated from PS122/Long Island City High School in 1953.

In May 1966, Peggy married Henry LaFarr at the LaFarr family hotel in Salem, NY. She remained very close withy Henry’s sisters after his passing in 1976.

She worked for Mt. McGregor Correctional Facility as the switchboard operator for many years before her retirement.

Peggy was active in the Hudson Falls PTA and the Mother of Twins Club.

Along with her parents, Marguerite is predeceased by her husband Henry, son, Joseph “Buddy”, brother, Robert Burke and his wife Jean.

Left to cherish her memories are her children: Margaret LaFarr, MaryEllen Bayliss (Darren), Colleen LaFarr (Frank Pardi), and Henry LaFarr (Vanita); grandchildren: Meaghan Valis, Sean Valis, Burke Layden, Sara DeLuke, Emily Bayliss, Anthony LaFarr, Keagan LaFarr; sisters in-law; Carolyn Bentley, Margaret Culver, MaryEllen Havern, BettyJean Padgett and their husbands; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. For online condolences and to view Marguerite’s Book of Memories, please visit kilmerfunerahome.com.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Donation in Peggy’s memory may be made to the Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.