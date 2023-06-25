QUEENSBURY — Margit Tobias, 85, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at her residence. Born in Hungary, she is the daughter of the late Imre and Rozalia Trombitas.

Margit enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking and dancing. Her greatest love of all was her family.

In addition to her parents, Margit was predeceased by her husband, George Tobias.

She is survived by her children: Imre Tobias (Helen) of Queensbury, George Tobias of Queensbury and Margit Lawrence (Robert) of FL; her grandchildren: Robert Lawrence, Terry Tobias (Arlene), Crystal Mallory (Joe), Taylor Flowers (Terrance), Paige Fitscher (Kyle), Tanya Tobias (Drew) and Tammy Holcomb (Benjamin); and great-grandchildren: Alexis Lawrence, Cody Mallory, Chloe Turnbell and Poppy Flowers.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Tedesco and High Peaks Hospice including Joanne, Holly and Danielle for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 1247 Dix Ave., Hudson Falls, NY 12839 in memory of Margit.

Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

