Dec. 9, 1923 — May 1, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Margery “Midge” Mumblo, 96, lifelong resident of Hudson Falls, passed away May 1, 2020, from complications of COVID-19, while at the Glens Falls Center.

Born December 9, 1923 in Hudson Falls, where she lived her entire life, Margery was the daughter of the late Edward and Euphrosine (Benway) Maille and the daughter in law of the late Perley and Duretta Mumblo. She attended St. Paul’s Parochial School and was a lifetime communicant of The Church of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s in Hudson Falls. Margery married the late Harold Mumblo, Sr. on Jan. 1, 1943 at St. Paul’s Church. They were married 59 years.

Margery loved her work as a waitress at Winnie and Pete’s Restaurant in Kingsbury as well as Steve and Kristy’s in Hudson Falls. She loved doing her crafts and was an avid reader. She enjoyed country music and had a special love for the “Country Express Band”, where her son, Bruce was the drummer. He would always sing a special song for his mother and then would throw her a kiss which meant so much to her. She loved having fun with everyone and you could be sure of a lot of laughter, when she was around.