Dec. 9, 1923 — May 1, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Margery “Midge” Mumblo, 96, lifelong resident of Hudson Falls, passed away May 1, 2020, from complications of COVID-19, while at the Glens Falls Center.
Born December 9, 1923 in Hudson Falls, where she lived her entire life, Margery was the daughter of the late Edward and Euphrosine (Benway) Maille and the daughter in law of the late Perley and Duretta Mumblo. She attended St. Paul’s Parochial School and was a lifetime communicant of The Church of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s in Hudson Falls. Margery married the late Harold Mumblo, Sr. on Jan. 1, 1943 at St. Paul’s Church. They were married 59 years.
Margery loved her work as a waitress at Winnie and Pete’s Restaurant in Kingsbury as well as Steve and Kristy’s in Hudson Falls. She loved doing her crafts and was an avid reader. She enjoyed country music and had a special love for the “Country Express Band”, where her son, Bruce was the drummer. He would always sing a special song for his mother and then would throw her a kiss which meant so much to her. She loved having fun with everyone and you could be sure of a lot of laughter, when she was around.
Besides her husband of 59 years, she was predeceased by eight brothers: Eugene, Emmanuel, Roswell, Addison, Gilbert “Mose”, Reginald, Thomas and Harvey “Pete”, as well as three sisters, Augustine, Addline and Lea. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law, Harry Bromley and great-grandson, Asher William Dufour.
She had so much love for her children. They were so good to her, always there when she needed them. Her four sons, Harold Mumblo and his companion, Cathy, Gary Mumblo and his companion, Tammy, Bruce Mumblo and his wife, Chris-Anne and John Mumblo and his wife, Paula, and her two daughters, Euphrosine Bromley and Donna Legault and her husband, James, were her greatest gifts. She was blessed with nine grandchildren: Patricia (David) Lancette, Dawn (Chris) Dufour, Michael (Ann) Mumblo, Kelly (Jonathan) Porter, Tammy (Kevin) Varmette, Jeff (Ginny) Mumblo, Jonathan (Debbie) Baulsir, Kathryn Johnson and Brian (Erin) Baulsir; 11 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She was also blessed with several nieces, nephews and cousins, and had a special bond with nephew, Eddy Diehl, niece, Doris Sherman and great nephew, Nick Maille.
The Catholic Rite of Committal will take place at the Union Cemetery in Fort Edward and a funeral Mass at The Church of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s will be celebrated at a later date at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at The Glens Falls Center with special thanks to Dorothy, Cindy, Theresa “T” and Ginger who gave personal and loving attention to our mother during the most trying of times.
Donations in Margery’s name can be made to The Fort Edward Rescue Squad, 75 Schuyler St., Fort Edward, NY 12828 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 510 St. Jude Pace, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
