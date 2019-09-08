Feb. 13, 1928 — Sept. 5, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Margarette D. (Schonenberger) Collier, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 while resting at the Washington Center Nursing Home.
Born Feb. 13, 1928 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Catherine (Stauch) Schonenberger.
Margarette married Roy Collier on Feb. 19, 1955 in St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls, and together they raised their seven children in Fort Edward. Margarette was very creative and loved knitting, crocheting and making braided rugs. She also made beautiful quilts. She could often be found playing cards, doing crosswords and was an avid reader. Margarette had a wonderful sense of humor and will be greatly missed by many.
In addition to her parents, Margarette is predeceased by her brother, Frances Kestner; and her sisters, Kay Service, Gertrude Carfaro, Christina Schonenberger, Marie Brynes and Elsie Bemis.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 64 years, Roy Collier; her children, Susan Collier, Sylvia Beardsley, Katherine Collier, Roy Collier Jr., Daniel Collier (fiancée, Debra Warren) Matthew Collier and Timothy Collier; her grandchild, Morgan Beardsley; her sisters, Ann Dougher and Charlotte Morley; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. A funeral service will follow the calling hour at 1 p.m.
Rite of Committal will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, following the funeral service.
Memorial donations in Margarette’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza No. 405, Albany, NY 12205; or to a charity of one’s choice.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
