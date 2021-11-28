Aug. 29, 1935—Nov. 10, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Margaret Watson, age 86, beloved wife, sister, mother, nana, and friend passed away with two family dogs in a tragic fire on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

She was always volunteering to help and serve others. She greatly enjoyed her days with Moreau Community Center, Osteobusters, Cornerstone Church and food pantry, Red Hats, Beta Sigma Phi, and craft fairs. Marge was a gifted artist who could beautifully craft anything from scraps. She loved to learn, travel, read, antique, garden, sew, paint, craft, cook, bake, braid rugs, create jewelry, needlework, and make May baskets. She treasured her family, pets, and friends. She accomplished so much in her lifetime but most importantly, Marge gave with her whole heart and was loved by so many wherever she was.

Born in Queens, NY on Aug. 29, 1935, she married Walter Watson on Nov. 15, 1954, and their adventure began, starting a family and living all across the country before settling in Glens Falls. She was the longtime secretary for St Mary’s-St. Alphonsus School, comforting every troublemaker in her office.

She is predeceased by her husband and children: Daniel Watson and Margaret Christian. She is survived by her children: James Watson (Barbara) Charlotte, NC; Susan Benson (Neal) Phoenix, AZ; Walter Watson (Lorie) Lake Worth, FL; Patricia Kennedy (Justin) Halfmoon, NY; and Christopher Watson (Tina) Glens Falls, NY; sister, Elfrieda Aker Kingsbury, NY; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and dear friends.

A memorial service/celebration of life will be held at a later date. It is with a heavy heart we ask that memorial contributions be directed to Chris and Tina Watson via the Moreau Community Center or their GoFundMe. Chris sustained critical injuries heroically battling the fire.

We are eternally grateful to all the courageous neighbors and first responders who were on scene.