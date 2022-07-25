Jan. 5, 1925—June 15, 2022

CAPE ELIZABETH, ME — Margaret Ward Whittaker passed away peacefully on June 15, 2022, in Cape Elizabeth, ME, with family by her side. Margaret was born on a farm in Deckerville, MI, on Jan. 5, 1925, one of three children of Thomas Baird Poole and Blanche Ward Poole. An exemplary student, she was valedictorian of her class in 1942, and went on to Michigan State University for a bachelor’s degree, and a master’s degree in adult education at the University of Michigan.

Margaret possessed an adventurous spirit, and with her family grown, she launched into many new adventures. She traveled to Alaska and in addition to helping care for her grandchildren, she hiked solo through Denali National Park and traveled with a group through the Brooks Range within the Arctic Circle.

Margaret then moved to Queensbury, where she spent the remainder of her long life. Always eager to be an active part of her community and help others, she found a home in the Unitarian Universalist Church in Glens Falls. She involved herself in activities large and small: for many years, visiting and providing a bedridden friend with books and company and volunteering at Caritas.

Margaret was a free spirit, learning about being, paying attention to being, and how to be. She was predeceased by her siblings: Edward Poole and Marian Bartley; son, R. Thomas Whittaker; and son-in-law, Rick Trzaska.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children: David Whittaker (Kim), Marcia Trzaska and Susan Whittaker; her grandchildren: Matthew Whittaker (Laura), Max Whittaker, Meghan Whittaker, Zach Trzaska (Amy), Lindsay Trzaska (David DeHorn), John Biondolillo (Sylvia), Andy Biondolillo (Lisa), Tessa Whittaker and Hannah Whittaker; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Margaret’s family will gather next summer to honor her at a private ceremony at one of her favorite places on the coast of Maine.