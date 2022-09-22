Margaret Surprenant Cocca

Jan. 10, 1934-Sept. 17, 2022

Margaret Mary Cocca peacefully rejoined her husband Cosimo on their 67th wedding anniversary at their home in Lake George on Sept. 17, 2022.

Born in Rotterdam in 1934, Margaret was the daughter of Nicholas G. and Philomena (Semo) Surprenant and sister of Edward T. Surprenant, who all predeceased her. She moved with her family to Lake George in 1942, where they ran the Lake George Diner. She graduated from Lake George High School in 1952 and was voted Queen of the Lake George Jubilee and Pageant in 1955. Margaret met her husband Cosimo at the Lake George Diner over blueberry pie and chocolate ice cream and they married in 1955. Employed as a secretary in the guidance office at Lake George High School for many years, she utilized her skills as mother of three boys to dispense advice, kindness or a lecture. There was no pulling the wool over her eyes and nothing a strategically pointed finger or wave of the wooden spoon couldn’t put a stop to.

Family was the center of Margaret’s existence; she was at her best with a full house. Weekly Sunday dinners produced mountains of meatballs and piles of pasta which would appear seemingly without effort. She took such pleasure in assuming her place as queen (a title she never relinquished) at the head of the table, insisting on full plates and seconds for all. There could be no leftovers! Over the decades, countless guests were treated to her charm, sassy wit, and interrogation: first with her three sons and their friends, later with their wives, and finally, with her grandchildren and their friends and spouses. The table was never too small, the food never in short supply, and unexpected guests could always be accommodated. In the years after her husband’s death, Margaret honed a new hobby, making limoncello and other infused spirits to share with family and friends.

Margaret is survived by her sons Tony (Kim Ladd) Cocca of Thurman, Mike (Jody) Cocca of Niskayuna, and John (Suzi) Cocca of Salisbury, NC; grandchildren Kaleb (Stephanie Hamilton) Ladd-Cocca of Glens Falls, Acacia (Dominick DeNofio) Ladd-Cocca of Glenville, Maddy (Tony) Bauer of Chaska, MN, Katie Cocca (McGovern Greeley) of Niskayuna, Cala (John) Panagot of Saratoga Springs, and step-grandson Lewis Gallup of Warrensburg; sister-in-law Carol Surprenant; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday Sept. 26, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road Queensbury, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church, 50 Mohican St. Lake George, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lake George Scholarship Association, care of Lake George High School 381 Canada St. Lake George, New York 12845.

