April 28, 1936 — May 14, 2020
HALFMOON — Margaret Rose “Margo” Close, 84 of Sheldon Drive died on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing after a long illness.
She was born on April 28, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Harold and Helen Wheel Startup. Margo was a third grade teacher, having taught at Moreau Elementary in the South Glens Falls School District for 30 years. She was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Clifton Park.
Margo will be remembered for her active and energetic spirit. From cooking delicious pies and jams, knitting a gift for a family member, pacing patiently through a word search puzzle, spinning with her younger but no more spirited bikers at the YMCA, to exploring her faith with the self-named ‘Bible Babes’ of St George’s Church.
Margo is the beloved wife of Charles M. Close; devoted mother of Mark (Donna) Schellkopf, Stephen (Patty) Schellkopf, Scott (Jessica) Close, Douglas Close and Kimberly (Wayne Mathisen) Close; sister of Fred Startup; also survived by nine grandchildren, one great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the limitations of COVID-19, funeral services will be private on Thursday for the family. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga. Memorial contributions may be made to St. George’s Episcopal Church 912 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Or to Silver Bay YMCA 87 Silver Bay Road, Silver Bay, NY 12874.
Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065.
