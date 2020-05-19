× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 28, 1936 — May 14, 2020

HALFMOON — Margaret Rose “Margo” Close, 84 of Sheldon Drive died on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing after a long illness.

She was born on April 28, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Harold and Helen Wheel Startup. Margo was a third grade teacher, having taught at Moreau Elementary in the South Glens Falls School District for 30 years. She was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Clifton Park.

Margo will be remembered for her active and energetic spirit. From cooking delicious pies and jams, knitting a gift for a family member, pacing patiently through a word search puzzle, spinning with her younger but no more spirited bikers at the YMCA, to exploring her faith with the self-named ‘Bible Babes’ of St George’s Church.

Margo is the beloved wife of Charles M. Close; devoted mother of Mark (Donna) Schellkopf, Stephen (Patty) Schellkopf, Scott (Jessica) Close, Douglas Close and Kimberly (Wayne Mathisen) Close; sister of Fred Startup; also survived by nine grandchildren, one great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.