Feb. 1, 1936—Oct. 13, 2022

GANSEVOORT — Margaret Roberts, 86, of Gansevoort, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, after a long illness.

Born on February 1, 1936 in Horicon, NY to the late Clarence and Cora (Hastings) Meade, she was predeceased by her siblings, Ruth Persons (Meade), Ethel Charon (Meade) and Clarence Meade.

Margaret worked as an administrative assistant for several physicians and physicians’ offices in the Glens Falls area before retiring. She had a great love for music and performed professionally during the late ‘60s and throughout the ‘70s. Margaret also taught music at the YMCA and then privately at her home for many years.

She was married to her husband of 42 years, Charles “Chuck” A. Roberts, on May 23, 1980, and they lived in Gansevoort together for over 40 years. They enjoyed time spent bowling together in various leagues throughout the years and were very active in their church.

She is survived by her loving husband, Chuck Roberts; her three children: Barbara (Beajay) Sutter, David A. Lawson (Cheri) and Michael M. Lawson; three stepchildren: Vicki Roberts (Richard Petterson), Monica Fisk (Thomas) and Charles “Corky” Roberts; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Zion Episcopal Church in Hudson Falls, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.Alz.org. or 1003 Loudon Rd., Cohoes, NY 12047 or a donation to the Zion Episcopal Church, 224 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.