July 17, 1946—June 29, 2022

ARGYLE — Margaret “Peggy” (Sharpe) Graham Balle, 75, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Peggy was born on July 17, 1946, to the late Malcolm G. And Hazel M. Sharpe of Hudson Falls, NY.

Peggy graduated from Hudson Falls High School, Mildred Elley Business School and worked for Washington County Cooperative Extension Service then Covidien Medical for over 20 years.

Besides her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her sisters Sharon Keehan and Nancy Friday and her husband Robert, plus brother Ronald (Anita) and her niece Cyndie Scott.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved and cherished husband Gary; her daughter, Lisa Graham Orsini (Neal); her stepdaughter, Amanda Balle (John); her stepson, Brian Balle(Jasmin); also, brother, Michael Sharpe (Valerie); and uncle Bob Sharpe; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Peggy’s request there will be no calling hours.

A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

Donations in Peggy’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY, 12809.