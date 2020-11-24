Sept. 23, 1935—Nov. 21, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Margaret “Peggy” (Passineau) Leombruno, 85, of Hudson Falls, passed away on November 21, 2020, at her home in Hudson Falls.

Born on September 23, 1935, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Ross and Margaret (Fraser) Passineau.

Margaret was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and on December 29, 1956, she married the love of her life, Daniel Leombruno, at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls. They were married for 63 wonderful years when he passed away on November 6, 2019.

After working many years, she retired from Union Camp. Peggy also worked for Penders in Hudson Falls. She was an active member and worked many hours on the Sandy Hill Day’s Committee, The Fort Hudson Foundation, the Red Hats Society and the Rosary Alter Society. Alongside her husband, faith was the centerfold of Peggy’s life. They were very active as members of the St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Bereavement Ministry and a Eucharistic Minister. Peggy made many great friends while serving the Lord and her community.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Helen Schneller.