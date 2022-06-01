SOUTH GLENS FALLS — After a long and wonderful life, Margaret (Peggy) Donohue passed away on May 26, 2022.

She was so grateful to be blessed with an amazing family, loving and caring friends and caregivers who were always there for her.

Peggy was born in Schenectady, NY, to the late Justin and Minerva (Warner) Martin. She graduated from St. Columba’s and then Purdue University, where she majored in speech and hearing therapy. Upon graduation from Purdue, she returned to Schenectady and began teaching in the Schalmont school system.

She met her future husband, Bill, while they were both working college summers in Lake George, NY. When they married in 1961, Bill’s brother, Fr. Leonard Donohue, performed the ceremony at St. John the Evangelist in Schenectady. Peggy then started teaching for the South Glens Falls School District. She and Bill shortly settled in South Glens Falls where they raised their three children, Leslie, Jeffrey and Keith.

The family always enjoyed their “together time” including skiing, spending time at Lake George on Bill’s boat “The Candy Man,” watching Sunday NFL games, traveling to Georgetown and Purdue games, trips to lovely islands, cheering the horses at Saratoga Racetrack, and family reunions (both Martin & Donohue) at the family pool.

After 20 years of teaching, Peggy changed careers. In 1976, she and Bill purchased the family business — The Hayes Tobacco Company, which then became Donohue Candy & Tobacco Co, Inc. In 1982, they merged with Higgins Candy Co. and became Donohue & Higgins Candy & Tobacco Co., Inc.

After Bill’s death in 2012, Peggy and her two sons stayed with the company until 2016, when at the age of 82 she sold the company and retired to start having fun with her family and friends.

Her friend time was important! Throughout her life, Peggy met and cherished an amazing group of fun-loving, strong, intelligent women who took care of each other, traveled together, celebrated special occasions together, and made check-in calls to each other. We can only hope these friends know how much she appreciated their prayers, caring contact, and loving support.

Over the years, Peggy shared her time and service to the following organizations: Glens Falls Hospital Guild, Tanglewood PTA, Crandall Library Trustees, Literacy Volunteers, Friends of Crandall Library, and as a religious education teacher at St. Michael’s Church.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Bill. She was also predeceased by her sister, Pat, and her brother-in-law, Bill Rabbe; her brother, John Martin; brother-in-law, John Nyland; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Ellsworth Jones; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Eileen and Robert Rozell; brother-in-law, Robert Donohue; and brother-in-law, Monsignor Leonard Donohue.

Left to cherish and maintain Peggy’s memory are: her daughter, Leslie (Bartley) Reynolds of Arlington, VA; Jeffrey Donohue of Saratoga Springs, NY; and Keith (Kelly) Donohue of South Glens Falls, NY; as well as her four beloved grandchildren: Zachary and William Reynolds of Arlington, and Keirsten and Killian Donohue of South Glens Falls. She is also survived by her sisters: Mary (David) Nowak and Barbara Nyland; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Jerry Yager; and her sister-in-law, Nancy Donohue. She leaves behind many treasured nieces and nephews and her wonderful caregiver Laurie Pecue.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Avenue in South Glens Falls, NY, with the Rev. Tony Childs, pastor, officiating. Calling hours will be from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the vestibule of church.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and doctors at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital and the incredible kindness of the caregivers from the Community Hospice of Saratoga.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy’s memory can be made to either organization.

