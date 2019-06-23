July 31, 1941 — June 20, 2019
CARMEL, Ind. — Margaret "Peggy" Camp was peacefully joined with her lord and savior Jesus in heaven on June 20, 2019.
She was born July 31, 1941 in Staten Island.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Crosby "Campy" Camp, whom she joined in matrimony on Nov. 10, 1962. Peggy is also survived by her daughters, Mary (Shawn) Brierley, Margaret ‘Mimi' (Kevin) Starrett and Suzanne (Robert) Bowers Jr.; and her eight grandchildren, Gabrielle (Jessie) Baker, Robert Bowers III, Samuel (Samantha) Starrett, Katherine Bowers, Jackson Starrett, Julia Brierley, Evan Brierley and Neal Brierley; as well as her siblings, Mary Lawrence, Julianne (Jay) Stricker, Bill (Judy) Lawrence and John (Cheryl) Lawrence; and many other nieces and nephews.
Peggy's mom, Margaret Lawrence; her dad, Richard Lawrence; and her brothers, Richard Lawrence Jr. and Thomas Lawrence all preceded her in death.
Peggy was a devoted member of the Queen Of Peace Catholic Church of Aurora, Colorado since 1983.
Peggy attended St. Mary's Academy in Glens Falls, graduating in 1959 as valedictorian of her class. Peggy and Camp shared their high school highlights by going to prom together.
Peggy attended St. Peter's Nursing School in Albany, graduating in 1962 as valedictorian of her class. She continued her education, earning her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Metropolitan State College, Denver, Colorado in 1986, and a Master of Science in nursing administration from the University of Colorado in 1990.
Peggy worked for several health care organizations during her career, including Glens Falls Hospital.
She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Queen Of Peace of Aurora, Colorado, with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be directed to: American Cancer Society, Denver, Colorado.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.