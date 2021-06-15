Margaret "Peggy" Ann Rose
March 21, 1943 - June 12, 2021
FORT EDWARD — Margaret "Peggy" Ann Rose, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, after a long illness. She spent her final days with her four-legged furry grand babies and enjoying her favorite meals.
Born on March 21, 1943, she lived in Bayside Queens, NY and graduated from Bayside High School. After graduation, she took some college courses and soon moved to Queensbury where she later married and raised her family. She quickly became one of the neighborhood moms, cheering on the kids at little league games and keeping a watchful eye over the kids who would come to her house and play.
Peggy worked for Howard Johnson's for more than 20 years, where she made many friends, and was well liked by her co-workers as well as the customers she served. She touched many lives with her humor and gentle compassion. She also spent 15 years working for Adirondack Radiology Associates, from where she retired in 2011. While working full time, she also held part time jobs at the Georgian Resort in Lake George and Burgesses in Saratoga Springs, and Martini's in Glens Falls. During her retirement, Peggy volunteered for the food pantry at Pine Knolls Alliance Church in South Glens Falls.
She enjoyed music, dancing and art, as well as gardening and cooking, especially cooking for others. She loved her flower and herb gardens, and shared many of her herbs with people and the recipes she used them in. She had a wonderful sense of humor and made everyone laugh with her jokes and quick wit. She was a natural born caregiver and was quick to help anyone in need, whether it be someone to talk to or a meal to share. She always wanted to make sure that people were ok, and her door was always open to anyone. But she was most passionate about animals and adopted many cats through the years and donated to rescues and shelters. Most of all, she was genuinely kind.
Peggy was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Evelyn (Lange) Rose; her husband, Laurence H. DeGroff; and her brother, Raymond Rose.
Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Kristen M. Barkenhagen (Robin); her two sons: Lawrence S. DeGroff (Jennifer) and John N. DeGroff (McKayla); as well as four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; close cousins: John and Linda Bleishock, Catherine Gorham; and several other cousins.
The family would like to extend their many thanks to the caregivers who made sure she was happy and comfortable until the very end, especially "her Lizzy" private aide and friend, and Marie from Nearcare, who was not only a volunteer, but a wonderful friend and mutual lover of cats, which they shared many conversations about.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Nearcare, 142 Bay Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to an animal rescue of your choice.
