Margaret "Peggy" Ann Rose

March 21, 1943 - June 12, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Margaret "Peggy" Ann Rose, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, after a long illness. She spent her final days with her four-legged furry grand babies and enjoying her favorite meals.

Born on March 21, 1943, she lived in Bayside Queens, NY and graduated from Bayside High School. After graduation, she took some college courses and soon moved to Queensbury where she later married and raised her family. She quickly became one of the neighborhood moms, cheering on the kids at little league games and keeping a watchful eye over the kids who would come to her house and play.

Peggy worked for Howard Johnson's for more than 20 years, where she made many friends, and was well liked by her co-workers as well as the customers she served. She touched many lives with her humor and gentle compassion. She also spent 15 years working for Adirondack Radiology Associates, from where she retired in 2011. While working full time, she also held part time jobs at the Georgian Resort in Lake George and Burgesses in Saratoga Springs, and Martini's in Glens Falls. During her retirement, Peggy volunteered for the food pantry at Pine Knolls Alliance Church in South Glens Falls.