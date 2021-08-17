March 30, 1936—Aug. 14, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Margaret (Peggy) Ann O’Donnell Ryan, 85, of Queensbury, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 14, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Peggy was born March 30, 1936, in Bayonne, NJ, the daughter of John and Marian (O’Neill) O’Donnell. She was raised in Linden, NJ, graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Elizabeth, NJ, in 1953, and from St. Elizabeth’s College (now University) in Morristown, NJ, in 1957.
Peggy taught Home Economics and ESL in several Union County, NJ, schools for 30 years. She and her husband raised their family in Westfield, NJ, before retiring to Queensbury, NY in 2005.
In Queensbury, Peggy was very involved with their church, Our Lady of the Annunciation, serving as an Officer for the Rosary Alter Association, Faith Formation Office and annual holiday Classy Crafts Event. She also volunteered at North Country Ministries in Warrensburg, NY, in their clothing store and yearly Gala.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Bernard “Rusty” Ryan, as well as her sister, Claire O’Donnell Ward.
Survivors include her son, David Ryan of Brooklyn, NY; and daughters: Maureen (Kurt) Walten of Arlington, VA, and Ellen Ryan (Scott Laffin) of Asheville, NC; three grandsons: Jack, Dan and Tim Walten; sisters-in-law: Peggy Zerrer of Bonita Springs, FL, and BJ Burns of Atlanta, GA; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY. The mass will be available to be viewed via live feed by signing on to: olaqueensbury.org starting at 9:15 a.m.
A private burial will be held at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY, at a later date.
Family and friends may call from 4:00–6:00 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Warren County Health Services – Division of Home Care, Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845 or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
