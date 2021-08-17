March 30, 1936—Aug. 14, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Margaret (Peggy) Ann O’Donnell Ryan, 85, of Queensbury, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 14, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Peggy was born March 30, 1936, in Bayonne, NJ, the daughter of John and Marian (O’Neill) O’Donnell. She was raised in Linden, NJ, graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Elizabeth, NJ, in 1953, and from St. Elizabeth’s College (now University) in Morristown, NJ, in 1957.

Peggy taught Home Economics and ESL in several Union County, NJ, schools for 30 years. She and her husband raised their family in Westfield, NJ, before retiring to Queensbury, NY in 2005.

In Queensbury, Peggy was very involved with their church, Our Lady of the Annunciation, serving as an Officer for the Rosary Alter Association, Faith Formation Office and annual holiday Classy Crafts Event. She also volunteered at North Country Ministries in Warrensburg, NY, in their clothing store and yearly Gala.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Bernard “Rusty” Ryan, as well as her sister, Claire O’Donnell Ward.