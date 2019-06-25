September 24, 1942 — June 22, 2019
SCHUYLERVILLE — Margaret “Peg” Deyoe, 76, a resident of Rugg Road, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home.
Born Sept. 24, 1942 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Martin Simon and Ruth Agnes Switser Allen.
Peg was a graduate of Fort Ann High School and Mary McClellan Nursing School in Cambridge, where she earned her LPN. She worked at Mary McClellan Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Espey Manufacturing. She was a certified Bob Ross Instructor and taught painting in the Northern Saratoga and Washington County area. She volunteered her time with Cub Scout Troop #13, Schuylerville School, Schuylerville Library, Meals on Wheels, Food Pantry and Sunshine Club. She enjoyed arts and crafts, quilting, crocheting and knitting, and as a breast cancer survivor, she made lap robes for patients going through chemotherapy.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles Deyoe.
Survivors include her children, Cindy Squadere of Rotterdam, Mark Deyoe of Greenwich, Ken (Tricia) Deyoe of Schuylerville and Jeff Deyoe of Terre Haute, Indiana; two grandchildren, Scott Squadere and Wyatt Deyoe; her brothers, Richard Allen of Anchorage, Alaska and Stephen Allen of Petaluma, California; sister, Kathy Everts of Hudson Falls; aunt, Grace Hall of Hampton, Virginia; uncle, Robert Switser of Mechanic, Maine; and several nieces and nephews.
At her request, there will be no service.
Those wishing to pay respect to the family may visit them from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the barn behind their house, 151 Rugg Road, Schuylerville.
Memorials can be made in her memory to the Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville. Online condolences can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
