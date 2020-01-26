Aug. 13, 1946 — Jan. 21, 2020

GREENFIELD CENTER — Margaret “Peg” A. North Tacardon passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, she was 73. The daughter of Thomas R. North and Elizabeth C. (Gordon), she was born in Plattsburgh.

She is survived by her cousins, Sally and Grover Kemble; and a loving extended chosen family; longtime friends and caregivers, Jeffrey Goodsell, Bob and Rosemary Winkler, Phil Hardy, Joy and Peter Casterino, Sheldon and Maureen Monighan, Crystal Dea Moore, Amelia Kinter, Wayne Moore and Laura Kaufman, Peter and Paige McCarthy; and her beloved canine companion, Jones.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph Tacardon, who died in 1981; and her parents. Peg was quite proud of her paternal grandmother, Leulla Robinson, the first family court judge in Clinton County, a trailblazer for women judges and a staunch advocate for children.

Born Aug. 13, 1946 in Plattsburgh, Peg earned a bachelor’s degree at the State University of New York at Plattsburgh in 1968, a master’s degree at the State University of New York in Albany 1971, and engaged in doctoral-level studies at the University of South Carolina. In 1978, Peg joined the faculty at Skidmore College in the social work program as an assistant professor and was promoted to associate professor in 1991.