Aug. 13, 1946 — Jan. 21, 2020
GREENFIELD CENTER — Margaret “Peg” A. North Tacardon passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, she was 73. The daughter of Thomas R. North and Elizabeth C. (Gordon), she was born in Plattsburgh.
She is survived by her cousins, Sally and Grover Kemble; and a loving extended chosen family; longtime friends and caregivers, Jeffrey Goodsell, Bob and Rosemary Winkler, Phil Hardy, Joy and Peter Casterino, Sheldon and Maureen Monighan, Crystal Dea Moore, Amelia Kinter, Wayne Moore and Laura Kaufman, Peter and Paige McCarthy; and her beloved canine companion, Jones.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph Tacardon, who died in 1981; and her parents. Peg was quite proud of her paternal grandmother, Leulla Robinson, the first family court judge in Clinton County, a trailblazer for women judges and a staunch advocate for children.
Born Aug. 13, 1946 in Plattsburgh, Peg earned a bachelor’s degree at the State University of New York at Plattsburgh in 1968, a master’s degree at the State University of New York in Albany 1971, and engaged in doctoral-level studies at the University of South Carolina. In 1978, Peg joined the faculty at Skidmore College in the social work program as an assistant professor and was promoted to associate professor in 1991.
During a nearly three decade career at the college, Peg helped Skidmore’s social work program achieve national accreditation and taught a variety of courses including Human Behavior and Social Environment, Obsessions and Addictions, Social Work Values and Interpersonal Skills, and Prison in America. Peg was also an important faculty member in Skidmore’s prison education program where she taught inmates at the Great Meadows Correctional Facility. She retired from Skidmore in 2007 and held several social service positions in Clinton County prior to her work at the college.
Peg had a sharp intellect, quick wit, and a boundless, generous and compassionate heart. She cared deeply for people who were vulnerable and oppressed, and her life’s work reflected that. A lover of animals, she rescued several dogs throughout her life who were constant companions. She was truly a champion for the underdog, two and four legged varieties alike!
At Peg’s request, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations can be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Schenectady, NY 12302.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
