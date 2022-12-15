March 23, 1932—Dec. 12, 2022

GLEN LAKE — Margaret P. (Morency) Berrigan joined her beloved husband of 57 years, Daniel Berrigan, in eternal rest on Dec. 12, 2022.

Margaret was born the youngest child of Catherine (Holmes) and Peter Morency of Hudson Falls on March 23, 1932.

On May 17, 1952, she married the love of her life, Daniel E. Berrigan, at St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

She worked in marketing and sales at General Electric for over 20 years.

She was most proud of and passionate about her family. Margaret was truly the perfect wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. There was no burden that could not be lessened by her loving words and a meal at her table.

Margaret was a wonderful homemaker and cook. There was never a better bottle of chili sauce or apple pie than hers. She loved jigsaw puzzles, the Sunday crossword and boat rides on Glen Lake. Her happiest moments were those spent with family, her kitty cats and all her babies.

Besides her husband, Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Catherine Morency; her mother-in-law, Marie Berrigan; her brother, William Morency and her sisters: Helen Cain, Marie Northrup and Kathleen Morency.

She is survived by her children: Daniel Berrigan, Jr. and Diana (Mattison) Berrigan of Hudson Falls and Debra Berrigan of South Glens Falls; her grandchildren: Steven Joiner, Peter and Amanda Berrigan and Katie and Michael Leggett; her great-grandchildren: Paige and Abbie Leggett and Daniel and Alivia Berrigan; her great-granddog, Dax; her sister-in-law, Betty Berrigan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the staff of the Landing in Queensbury for their compassion and loving care. Margaret loved you all.

At Margaret’s request, services will be private.

