Aug. 29, 1933 — July 9, 2020

MOREAU — Margaret McQuain, 86, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home.

Born Aug. 29, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Millard and Anna Ball.

She graduated from Argyle School.

Margaret married the love of her life, Roy McQuain, on March 16, 1952 in St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. After being married 68 years her beloved husband, Roy, called her home with him after just six weeks of being apart.

She was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls.

Margaret was employed by Adirondack Community College for many years as payroll clerk.

She enjoyed camping, boating, sewing, clogging spending her winters in Florida with Roy, and watching birds on her back porch. Margaret loved her dog, muffin, and most of all her husband, Roy.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Roy McQuain; her brothers, Leonard Ball and Robert Ball and her sister, Mary Ball Bennett.

Left to cherish her memory include several nieces, nephews and good friends.