Aug. 29, 1933 — July 9, 2020
MOREAU — Margaret McQuain, 86, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home.
Born Aug. 29, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Millard and Anna Ball.
She graduated from Argyle School.
Margaret married the love of her life, Roy McQuain, on March 16, 1952 in St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. After being married 68 years her beloved husband, Roy, called her home with him after just six weeks of being apart.
She was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls.
Margaret was employed by Adirondack Community College for many years as payroll clerk.
She enjoyed camping, boating, sewing, clogging spending her winters in Florida with Roy, and watching birds on her back porch. Margaret loved her dog, muffin, and most of all her husband, Roy.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Roy McQuain; her brothers, Leonard Ball and Robert Ball and her sister, Mary Ball Bennett.
Left to cherish her memory include several nieces, nephews and good friends.
At Margaret’s request there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all those that helped with Margaret’s care.
Memorial donations in Margaret’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc. P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
To view Margaret’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
