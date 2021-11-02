Jan. 7, 1942—Oct. 31, 2021

GREENWICH — Margaret Mary Richard, 79, went to the arms of the Lord on October 31, 2021.

Margaret was born on January 7, 1942 in Brooklyn to Martin and Anna Mabel Straub.

She graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1959 with high honors and married the love of her life, Stanley J. Richard, on September 23, 1961. They shared 30 wonderful years of married life and together they raised their three children, Mark, Michele and Craig before Stanley passed away in 1992.

After the death of her husband, Margaret returned to school to become an LPN and spent many years caring for the elderly in various nursing homes. A true caregiver at heart, she had a strong religious faith and devoted her life to Christ and helping those in need.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Stanley J. Richard, as well as her brothers: Marty, Jim and Ed.

She is survived by her children: Mark Richard and his wife, Shelly of Florida, Michele Richard Barone and her fiance, Jim Doyle of Wilton, Craig Richard and his wife, Denise of Gansevoort, as well as her grandchildren: Alfonso Barone, Anthony Barone and Lea Richard. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews as well as her dear and loyal friend, Bonnie Caroprese.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at St. Michael’s Church, South Glens Falls.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

A reception will be held at the home of Craig and Denise Richard following the burial.

We would like to thank the staff at Community Hospice and Mary’s Haven for providing such compassionate care to Margaret in her final days. In lieu of flowers, we request memorial donations be sent to Mary’s Haven, 35 New Street, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.