Dec. 17, 1936 — Sept. 7, 2019
LAKE GEORGE — Margaret (Margie) Mary Booth, 82, a resident of Lake George, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a long illness.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1936 in Manhattan and was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Elizabeth (Brown) Engelhardt.
Margaret was well known in the Lake George area for her day care services. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, Lake George, where she was a charter member of the K. of C. Columbiettes. She was also a sister of St. Joseph and volunteered at The Gathering Place. During her childhood, right through her adult years, Margaret attended the Pyramid Life Center (Marion Lodge) Catholic Camp, where she has very special memories. Margie also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and recently attended a family reunion. She enjoyed traveling around to a garage sale or two.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, William Booth.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie (Donald) Cervantes of Levittown; two granddaughters, Danielle Cervantes of Queen Anne, Maryland and Paige (Patrick) Muldowney of Astoria; grandson, Donald Cervantes of Old Westbury; two sisters, Julianne O’Rourke of Lake George and Suzanne Mastrodomenico of Lake George; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Sacred Heart Church, Mohican St., Lake George.
There are no calling hours scheduled.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
