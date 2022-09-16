Margaret "Maggie" M. Stewart

Jan. 5, 1931 - Sept. 6, 2022

Margaret "Maggie" M. Stewart passed away on September 6, 2022 at the age of 91 after a long and joyful life. Unflappable and always kind to all those around her, she was a teacher whose constant lesson was compassion.

Born on January 5, 1931, Maggie was the daughter of Dwinal Kerst and Margaret (Koen) Kerst. She grew up in Schroon Lake, New York. The Adirondacks were her playground where she would hike, boat, ski, and snowshoe. She attended college at Cortland College (now SUNY Cortland) where she received a degree in physical education. She taught physical education in Chatham and Schroon Lake.

She married Robert Stewart on January 14, 1956. Shortly after their marriage she accompanied Bob to Germany where he was stationed during the Korean war. After their return to New York Bob sold cars and then attended law school. Maggie managed to simultaneously work, keep the house, and look after (at the time) four small children because she was, as all mothers are, a superhero. In 1968 they put all five of their children into a Chrysler Town and Country station wagon with a Puma pop up travel trailer hitched to the back. For the next four weeks, they drove seven thousand miles to San Francisco and back. It was another family trip along the rough roads of Nova Scotia that taught them to appreciate the value of a good spare tire.

In 1973 the family moved to Assembly Point on Lake George, NY. Their home was the base for great hospitality. If you were a friend, you were family, no questions asked. Once the home became temporary headquarters for the FBI who were doing a mock terrorist hostage exercise on an island on Lake George. Louis Freeh, Director of the FBI, arrived at the home with a phalanx of FBI agents to manage the drill. Maggie kept going outside to offer coffee and apple pie, until instructed to remain safely indoors.

Maggie was a long-time member of the North Queensbury Rescue Squad where she served as an Emergency Medical Technician. She was appointed by Governor Hugh Carey as a Commissioner of the Lake George Park Commission. She served on the Commission through the Carey, Mario Cuomo, and Pataki administrations. She also volunteered with several service organizations within her community. As a teacher for Literacy Volunteers, she taught reading to inmates at Great Meadow prison during the 1970s.

She was predeceased by her husband Bob (2001) and her son Mark (1978).

Maggie is survived by four children: Brian (Bonnie) Stewart of Chateaugay Lake, NY, Sean (Gail) Stewart of Glenmont, NY, Marcy (Robert Birch of Cooperstown, NY, and Daniel (Wendy) Stewart of Queensbury, NY; nine grandchildren: Sarah Stark, Laura Dumas, Samuel Stewart, Zachary Stewart, Jonathan Birch, Anthony Birch, Emily Stewart, Molly Stewart, Liam Stewart; three great-grandchildren: Ayanna Lee, Mila Stark, and Lincoln Stark; her siblings: Patricia (Stuart) MacRobbie and Anthony (Dorothy) Kerst; several nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

The family wishes to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Malta, NY, and The Glen at Hiland Meadows in Queensbury, NY.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If you feel moved to honor Maggie, take a walk with your family in the woods and appreciate the beauty around you. Donations to the North Queensbury Rescue Squad would also be welcomed.