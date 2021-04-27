Aug. 8, 1956—Apr. 19, 2021
WARRENSBURG—Margaret “Maggie” Louise Parisi, 64, of Main Street, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 19, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.
Born August 8, 1956, she was the daughter of, Patricia DeGarmo and the late Herbert DeGarmo.
Maggie grew up in Avon, NY, attended Avon High School and graduated in 1974. She then attended Zion Bible Institute where she met her husband, Rev. Dr. Ronald Parisi. After graduation, Maggie and her husband went on to pastor several churches both in New York and New England, even to this present day they are pastoring at the Warrensburg Assembly of God Church. Maggie also was a Licensed Optician (NYS) and managed several optical stores in Rochester, Syracuse, and Long Island area before becoming ill.
Besides her father, Maggie was predeceased by a daughter, Jennifer Parisi, and a brother, Billy DeGarmo.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Rev. Dr. Ronald V. Parisi; her children: Angela and Christopher LaRoe, Ron, Katie, Jimmy, and David Shipman; a grandson, Christopher LaRoe, Jr.; her mother, Patricia DeGarmo; her siblings: Margy DeGarmo, Julie DeGarmo, Amy and Don Briggs, and Walter Mehlenbacher, Jr. Maggie is also survived by many sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on May 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Warrensburg Assembly of God Church, located at 3990 Main Street, Warrensburg.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to New Hope Family Services in Maggie’s name. New Hope is an adoption, pregnancy center that helps single moms and families. New Hope is located at 3519 James Street, Syracuse, NY 13206.
