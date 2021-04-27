Margaret "Maggie" Louise Parisi

Maggie grew up in Avon, NY, attended Avon High School and graduated in 1974. She then attended Zion Bible Institute where she met her husband, Rev. Dr. Ronald Parisi. After graduation, Maggie and her husband went on to pastor several churches both in New York and New England, even to this present day they are pastoring at the Warrensburg Assembly of God Church. Maggie also was a Licensed Optician (NYS) and managed several optical stores in Rochester, Syracuse, and Long Island area before becoming ill.