July 14, 1929 — Aug. 11, 2019 NORTH CREEK — Margaret M. Prashaw, of North Creek, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the age of 90.
Margaret was a good friend and neighbor to all.
Born on July 14, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Hazel (Lambert) and James Durkin. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Peter Prashaw; as well as her brother, Roy Durkin; and sister-in-law and best friend, Waltrude Durkin.
Margaret will be remembered as a gentle soul who was committed to her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, crafts and wonderful moments with her special friends in the local Stewart’s North Creek coffee club. Prior to her retirement, Margaret was employed for many years by the North Creek National Bank.
Margaret touched more lives than can be mentioned, but a special note of thanks is given to her dearest friends and neighbors, Penny and Jason Persons, who were like family to her. Also special to Margaret was Carol Baker, aka Sis. Margaret and Carol regarded each other as sisters and shared nightly dinners, as well as many travels and adventures, including a recent trip to Florida. Margaret was surrounded by a strong support network that included her caregivers, Loretta Galusha and Marian Monroe. She is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may pay respects to Margaret at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Joseph’s Church, Olmstedville. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with a reception for friends to gather and share memories at the Tannery Pond Community Center, North Creek, immediately following the service.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
