Dec. 7, 1934—July 26, 2021
GREENWICH — Margaret M. Pett, 86, a longtime resident of Bald Mountain, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at Wesley Health Care Center, surrounded by her family.
Born December 7, 1934 in the Town of Saratoga, NY she was the daughter of the late William and Hazel (Haley) Myers.
Margaret retired in 1997 from the accounting department at Kamtech Inc. in Glens Falls. She was known for her cooking and family dinners. She was a member of Notre Dame-Visitation Church, the Old Saratoga Seniors, and volunteered at the Schuylerville Food Pantry. She enjoyed yardwork and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Bernhard R. Pett, Jr.; her sister, Elaine (Bob) Lindahl; brothers: Robert, Brian, and William (Paula) Myers; her grandson, Jacob Pett; and nephew Brady Waite.
Survivors include her son, Dan (Amy) Pett of Greenwich; grandson, Nick Pett of Greenwich; siblings: John (Carol) Myers, Larry (Kathy) Myers, Mart (Carol) Myers, Donna (Bob) Haney, Cindy (Ed) Waite; sisters-in-law: Helen Myers and Ronnie Myers; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Notre Dame-Visitation Church, Pearl St., Schuylerville with Rev. Martin Fisher, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Schuylerville.
Memorials can be made to the Easton Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
