Sept. 29, 1953—March 3, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Margaret M. McCanty passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Peg was born on Sept. 29, 1953, in Buffalo, NY.

She graduated from Ballston Spa High School in 1971, earned a B.A. at SUNY Plattsburgh in 1975 and became a Certified Internal Auditor after graduating from SUNY Adirondack Summa Cum Laude. She retired after a long career in banking as a Corporate Auditor and Vice President.

Peg was a lifelong volunteer. She participated in many projects with the Zonta Club of Glens Falls. She worked on financials for the Girl Scouts. She served on the Board of Directors of Wilton Wildlife Park and Preserve and would often be found volunteering at the Cornell Hill Fire Tower, helping with the moonlight snowshoe outings and hiking the trails.

She was an avid member of the Southern Saratoga Garden Club and maintained impeccable perennial and vegetable gardens of her own every year. She was particularly devoted to her sewing club and the close friendships she had with fellow club members. Enduring bonds with former classmates, co-workers and others were treasures that she cherished.

Peg was predeceased by her parents, Franklin S. McCanty, DDS and Betty O. McCanty of Ballston Spa and Saratoga Springs. Survivors include her life partner of 44 years, Michael Geppner of Saratoga Springs; her sisters: Pat Davis and her husband, Ken of Ballston Spa, Maureen McCanty and her husband Dennis Card of Dunbarton, NH; her brothers: Mark McCanty of Saratoga Springs, Kevin McCanty and his wife Tamara of Sharonville, OH, Tim McCanty and his wife Lynn Burrell of Derwood, MD and Bill McCanty and his wife Anne of Gilbertsville, PA; and many nieces and nephews. Peg is also survived by her brother-in-law Dale Carlson of Waterford; and by Mike’s cousins: Tom Burritt and wife Diana of Gansevoort, Nancy Nemec of Warrensburg, and Lynn Mundy of Ballston Spa; and by Roslyn, her beloved Westie and the best therapy dog ever.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs. Memorial contributions in memory of Peg may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs, MD, Nikole Slowick, PA-C and all the staff at Glens Falls Hospital for their expert and loving care given to our Peg over many years. Heartfelt thanks also go to The Community Hospice of Saratoga County for their compassionate guidance and gentle touch.

