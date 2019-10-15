{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret M. Martindale

Jan. 23, 1954 — Oct. 11, 2019

GLENS FALLS – Margaret M. “Maggie” Martindale, 64, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Jan. 23, 1954, she was the daughter of the late William and Helen Moos.

Maggie went to school and lived a very happy childhood in Minerva with four siblings, even then, she knew how to make us laugh and sing.

She lived most of her life in Glens Falls, although she did live in San Antonio for some years, to be next to her mother.

Maggie worked most of her life as a C.N.A., always taking care of people. She loved to play her guitar and sing. Maggie could turn anything into art, pieces of wood became a sculpture, material into a cat tent, beads into one of the king pieces. She looked at the world in a special and unique way.

Halloween was one of her favorite holidays. She won first place many times with her elaborate costumes. In San Antonio, Texas, she won first place, (trip to Salem, Massachusetts), among hundreds of entries.

Anyone who met or knew Maggie, had a friend for life, she had one of the biggest hearts ever. Her compassionate personality turned frowns into smiles, tears into laughter, mistakes into blessings. She had a knack for making the world a better place. Maggie always had a joke or a song.

In the past few years, she loved her dogs, Mr. Bojangles, who passed. Cleo was her sunshine, she dressed her up and loved her greatly. Her son has Cleo and Cleo’s brother, Marvin.

There are not too many people known by one name, Willie, Cher, Madonna fits in that category with ease. There will never be anyone like her, they broke the mold after she was born.

She will live through her two sons, Jeremy and Chris. She was a wonderful mother and sister. Thank you to her godmother, Charlotte McLain.

Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Her ashes will go to Irish Town in Minerva, where her mother and father, sister, Barb, and brother, Bill rest in a private close family memorial.

In lieu of flowers, just be kind to someone, make them laugh, give a hand and share the love.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuenralhome.net.

