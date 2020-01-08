June 30, 1947 — Jan. 4, 2020

POTTERSVILLE — Margaret Loveday, 72, of Valentine Pond Road, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at her home following a brief illness.

Born June 30, 1947 in Attleboro, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Carol (Shaw) Forrest.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and worked as a CNA at Adirondack Tri-County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for many years until her retirement in 1993.

Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and playing solitaire.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, William Loveday; and children, Dennis Loveday, Tammy Loveday, and Tina DeVries.

She is survived by her son, Scott Loveday of Pottersville; her “adopted daughter,” Tonya Leddick and her husband, Vinnie of Olmstedville; siblings, Ruth Kidder, Winnie Thompson, and Owen Forrest; as well as 22 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call on Margaret’s family from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.