Jan. 5, 1928—June 14, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Margaret Lorraine (Fisher) Byrne, 93, was reunited with her husband on Monday, June 14, 2021, at home with her loving family by her side.

Born on January 5, 1928, in Mexico, ME, she was the daughter to the late John and Emma (Kearney) Fisher.

She worked for her brother, Lou Fisher and brother-in-law, Bill Montgomery at the Old Fort Restaurant and that is where she met her husband, Edward. On January 25, 1948, she married the love of her life at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward by Father Fox. They spent 40 years together until his passing in 1988.

For 34 years, Margaret worked for General Electric in Fort Edward until her retirement in 1988. Following her retirement, she worked for Fort Hudson Nursing Home as a bed maker for 10 years.

She enjoyed playing on a pool league, bowling and playing cards and dice.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret is predeceased by her grandson, Sgt. Chad Byrne; her sisters: Mary (Gus) Pidgeon, Rita (Fran) McHenry and Helena (Bill) Montgomery; her brothers: Adrian, Edward (Betty), Louis (Leslie), Joseph (Rosemary) and Patrick Fisher; her nephew and nieces: Jackie Pidgeon, Sandy Stimpson and Johnny McHenry.