Aug. 8, 1933—Sept. 16, 2022

LONG LAKE — Margaret Kathryn Jonasch, 89, of Long Lake, NY passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Margaret was born on Aug. 8, 1933, in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of Arthur and Frances (Goodman) Jennings.

Margaret was a 1951 graduate of Long Lake Central School. She attended Mildred Elley Secretarial School in Albany, NY graduating in 1952.

Margaret retired from Sunmount DDSO in 1990 after more than 20 years of service. After retirement, Margaret continued working as a home health aide in Hamilton County. Margaret was a communicant of St. Henry’s Parish in Long Lake, NY.

Margaret is survived by her children: Mary Richer of Tupper Lake, Marilyn (Charles) Benware of South Glens Falls, Elizabeth (Mark) Forsell of Raquette Lake, and Cecile Bush of Long Lake.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents, her daughter Johanna Mary Richer, son-in-law Randy Bush, her sisters: Claire Chellis and Johanna Parsons. She was also predeceased by her husbands, Joseph Hervie Richer, Alanson Wilkinson and Carl Jonasch.

Margaret was a founding member of the Long Lake Gals Kazoo Band. Throughout the years, she enjoyed bowling, golfing, working on puzzles, reading, dancing, traveling, painting, socializing and trivia. She was a member of the Long Lake Historical Society. She also worked as a poll worker for the Hamilton County Board of Elections for 16 years.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Henry’s Parish Hall. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Henry’s Church. A graveside burial will be held immediately following at the Long Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice.

