BENNINGTON, VT—Margaret K. Perkins, 87, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. She was born in Glen Head, Long Island on July 28, 1933.

Maggie grew up in North Bennington, VT. She was a talented singer and sang at St. John the Baptist Church and took part in many variety shows when she was growing up. She was a gourmet cook and seamstress. Her greatest joy was raising her five children.

She was predeceased by her son Dennis Dailey. Maggie is survived by her husband Donald Perkins; her children: Donna Barton (Kirk), Michael Dailey, Kevin Dailey (Mary) and Timothy Dailey (Nancy); grandchildren: Kendra Preteroti (Tony), Matthew Barton, Cassie Kilbride (Kevin), Kelly Hoot (Bob), Dan Dailey (Tina), Kyle Dailey (Christine), Collin Dailey (Heather), Ryan Dailey (Farnaz), Ross Dailey, Drew Dailey, Jared Dailey (Anne), Eric Comar (Mary); and several great grandchildren.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic funeral services will be held on a later date.

Memorial contributions in memory of Maggie may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com