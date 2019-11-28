Margaret Josephine DeGregory

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Margaret “Josie” DeGregory, 83, of Saratoga Springs, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Josie was born in Saratoga in 1936 and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Schuylerville High School, class of 1953, where she not only excelled in the classroom but athletics as well. She was a four-sport athlete, competing in cheerleading, field hockey, basketball — in which she had a nasty hook shot — and softball. Upon graduation, she worked for the Blandy Paper Company in Schuylerville for about 12 years, and then transitioned to focusing on raising her five boys and all of their activities and endeavors.
Josie was known for her love and commitment to her family, including her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, in-laws and nieces and nephews. She was the happiest when the whole family was together for gatherings at holidays, family picnics, intense family volleyball games, weddings or just sitting around sharing stories of her siblings, the farm, her parents and laughing about the past. Josie passed her competitive spirit, including love for sports and desire to achieve to her family. Over the span of her lifetime, alongside her husband, John, she would attend a countless number of games, school events, plays, musicals or anything her kids, grandkids or great-grandkids were involved in. No distance was too far for them to travel for her family. Her other interests included dancing, lunch get-togethers with her family, shopping with her family and an occasional visit to the Racino.
Josie was an active member of her church and community. Her commitment to God and the Catholic Church was core to how she lived her life, treated others and the foundation of all the good things she did for her family and the community. She served on the board of the OSAA baseball program with her husband, John, for a number of years. Their goal was to make the game of baseball fun for all and give every kid the opportunity to succeed and grow in the sport. Josie was also a member of the Schuylerville Booster Club, raising money for our school sports programs. In addition, Josie served on the Schuylerville School Board from 1981-91, upon which she was an avid advocate for the development of programs to advance all students.
Josie was an outstanding person, friend, sister, aunt, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed. She always saw the best in all of us, pushed us to be better and wanted nothing but the best for us in life. She has touched so many lives during her 83 years, and we thank her for the memories she has given us. Her tremendous smile, laugh, compassion and spirit will always be with us forever.
Survivors include her five sons, Daniel (Sandra) of Greenwich, John J. and (Nichole Cristaldi) of Gansevoort, Arthur (Bernadette) of Saratoga Springs, James (Kimberly) of Saratoga Springs and Timothy (Brenda) DeGregory of Saratoga Springs; 15 grandchildren, Shannon (Theo) Celani, Matthew DeGregory (Brianna), Joahna Petralia, Dani DeGregory, Vincent (Erin) Boivin, Chad DeGregory, Ashley (Dillon) Jones, and Michael, Ariel, Dayne, Adam, Alex, Mira, Abigail and Andrew DeGregory; nine great-grandchildren, Ella Celani, Charlotte Celani, Aliyah Burth, Mya Burth, Jackson Boivin, Cooper Boivin, Dexter Jones, Keaton Jones and Braelyn Grant; brothers, Donald (Lil) Hathaway and Robert Hathaway; and sister, Jeanne (Ed) Gailor; and 27 nieces and nephews.
Josie is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, John E. DeGregory; parents, Arthur and Margaret Hathaway; brothers, George Hathaway and Tom (Almena) Hathaway; sister, Helen (Duane) Brown; and sister-in-law, Peg Hathaway.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at Flynn Brothers Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Notre Dame Visitation Church in Schuylerville. Burial will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 11 a.m.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Albany Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
