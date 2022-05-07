Margaret Joan (Daly) McCullough

May 13, 1960 - May 3, 2022

GANSEVOORT — Margaret Joan (Daly) McCullough, 61, of Holly Drive, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Born May 13, 1960, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late James and Patricia (Minnis) Daly.

Margaret was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School. She then attended Siena College where she obtained her bachelor's degree.

On August 21, 1981, she married Steven McCullough, also of Hudson Falls, at St. Mary's Church in Hudson Falls.

Margaret worked for Glens Falls Hospital as a computer administrator, as well as for several other local medical companies over the duration of her career.

Margaret was a great lover of the outdoors and an environmental advocate. She enjoyed long walks in Moreau Lake State Park near her home and had built an impressive collection of nature photography from her adventures there. One of her greatest passions was kayaking, and she and her husband Steve enjoyed many years of kayak trips and camping throughout the Adirondacks and in Florida.

Margaret loved spending time on Lincoln Pond, where she and her extended family have shared a cherished camp for over thirty years. The time and care she put into her garden at her home showcased her love and appreciation for nature.

Margaret held a deep appreciation for the arts. She particularly enjoyed classical piano music and was an avid piano player. She was a continual supporter of The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls since its restoration began and has been thrilled to witness and be part of its growth in recent years. Her appreciation for the local arts extended to the Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra, of which she and her family were patrons for a number of years. Margaret's dedication to her local community included her love of the Crandall Library, which she visited often and which she took action to support.

Margaret enjoyed a fulfilling career and was rewarded the gift of early retirement. Since then, she has been living out her dream of traveling throughout the country in her camper with her husband visiting small towns, patronizing local farmer's markets and businesses, and exploring some of the country's best bike paths.

Most recently, she had been spending her winters in the Florida sunshine doing the things she loved most with her husband and enjoying the exotic wildlife. While there, a favorite pastime had become waking early in the morning and listening to the peaceful sound of birds singing.

Margaret is predeceased by her parents; her brother Thomas Daly; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 41 years, Steven McCullough of Gansevoort; her children: Erin McCullough of Queensbury and Kevin McCullough of Gansevoort; her siblings: James and Janet Daly III of Hudson, MA, Peter Daly of Hudson Falls, Matthew and Bobbie Daly of Peru and Carolyn Needham of Great Britain; her beloved grand-kitty, Willow; her aunts Janet Hunt and Joan Minnis; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in memory of Margaret may be made to The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or the Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.