June 5, 1935—May 30, 2023

SCHUYLERVILLE — Margaret “Peggy” Jean Mehok passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital with loving family at her side. She was 87.

Born in Troy on June 5, 1935, daughter of the late Charles Daniel and Mattie Myrtle (Carson) Baker. She is the wife of the late Andrew Mehok, Jr. who passed away in 2009.

Survivors include her loving daughters: Deborah (Andrew) Maciariello, Doreen Alderman and Denise (Thomas) Kretsos; her adoring grandchildren: Christina (Noah) Bolduc, Jillian (Corey) Reilly, Lucas (Carly) Maciariello, Dale (Christine) Pastore, Zachary (Jessie) Pastore, Dallas (Vanessa) Pastore, Chelsea Alderman, and Schuyler Daignault; and her great-grandchildren: Otto, Ollie, Boston, Vaughn, Antimo, Aria, Jordan, Cameron, Emma, Addison, Gentry, Gunner, Miles and Lily; also her sister and brother-in-law, Marge and Richard Goverski; her niece, Lori Goverski; and nephew, Blaine (Stacey) Goverski; and her beloved furbaby, Randy.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a son-in-law, Thomas Alderman.

Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m.-noon on Monday, June 5, 20236 (Peg’s 88th birthday) at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 729 Hudson Ave., Stillwater. A funeral service will be conducted at noon in the funeral home with burial to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Saratoga National Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer at the family’s convenience.

Kindly consider a donation to the American Legion Post #490 in loving memory of Peg Mehok.

